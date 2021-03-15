Register
16:36 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Euro banknotes

    Tried Our Best, You Know the Rest? Germany Reportedly 'Gave' Extremists 1Mln Euro for COVID Relief

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106621/80/1066218032_0:60:1920:1140_1200x675_80_0_0_d2862afb53091efcafc8fb53bd15395d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103151082348326-tried-our-best-you-know-the-rest-germany-reportedly-gave-extremists-1mln-euro-for-covid-relief/

    Western governments have form when it comes to doling out cash and other support to organisations which are considered to be terrorist and pledged to the destruction of the country in question. However, in this case, it was Berlin's negligence that helped the terrorists to get hold of thousands of euros in free money.

    Coronavirus relief money has been a blessing and salvation for many people and businesses in the countries that implemented lockdown measures to fight the pandemic. However, not all of the payments were apparently used for a good cause: German prosecutors have opened more than 100 cases in Berlin alone against 60 individuals and mosque-related organisations amid suspicions that the relief payouts were used to fund Islamist extremists, according to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing an anonymous source in Berlin's law enforcement.

    In at least three cases out of around 100 probed by Berlin law enforcement, the investigators reportedly believe the money was wired to finance terrorist activities in the Middle East. It is unclear how many such cases have been detected throughout the country.

    "There have been suspicions of direct terrorist financing in several cases," the source told Welt, adding that investigators believe there was a "gang-like approach" to this operation.

    The newspaper's source said that among the entities, which benefited from the coronavirus funding, were the members of the Salafist and anti-Semitic association Jama'atu, banned in Germany, as well as Islam preacher Ahmad Armih, known for his hate-speeches against non-believers.

    The State Criminal Police Office has reportedly searched several mosques, headquarters of mosque-related organisations and private apartments as it investigated the circumstances that allowed the perpetrators to get the coronavirus relief funds and use them to fund extremists.

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS
    'Passport Lost' and 'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany

    According to the newspaper, the law enforcement suspects that the criminals had defrauded the government of subsidies for which they were not eligible. The source claims that the suspects managed to obtain around 1Mln euros this way, although a quarter of that has reportedly been retrieved already by the authorities. It is unclear, what portion of these funds have landed in the pockets of terrorists.

    Germany, like many other countries, introduced measures aimed to help local businesses weather the effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns caused by it. German businessmen, who suffered from the pandemic, could file for subsidies. The quantities differ depending on the business, but could reach as much as 75 percent of profits declared by a business in a respective month of the pre-pandemic years.

    Related:

    German 'Daesh Wife' of Notorious Rapper-Turned -Terrorist Jailed for More Than Three Years
    Deadly Synagogue Shooting in Halle Was a Terrorist Attack, German Attorney General Says
    German Police Detain at Least 10 During Anti-Terrorist Operations - Reports
    Germany Bans Convicted Palestinian Terrorist Rasmea Odeh Before Scheduled Speech
    German Police Know of 43 Potential Right-Wing Terrorists Following Halle Attack - Reports
    German Special Forces Reportedly Mistaken for Terrorists During Exercises in the United States
    Tags:
    relief, coronavirus, COVID-19, extremists, Terrorists, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse