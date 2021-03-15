Russia's RDIF Agrees With Italy, Spain, France, Germany on Joint Sputnik V Production

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the promoter of Sputnik V abroad, has reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France, and Germany to kick off joint production of the Russian vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced on Monday.
"Currently there are additional talks ongoing to boost production in the EU. This will allow [us] to start supplying Sputnik V to the European single market once approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)", Dmitriev said.
The RDIF chief added that the fund and its partners are poised to start supplies to those EU countries that independently authorise Sputnik V.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and promoted by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Russian vaccine became the first registered anti-coronavirus drug in the world in August 2020. According to the analysis of phase III clinical trials, published in The Lancet, the vaccine has a 91.6% efficacy rate against COVID-19.
The medication has so far been approved for emergency use in 50 countries, including in several European nations, such as Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, Montenegro, San Marino, and North Macedonia.
The European Medicines Agency is currently conducting a rolling review of the vaccine, which the RDIF said could be supplied to 50 million EU residents starting from June, as soon as the EMA signs off on its use.
