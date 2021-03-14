Anti-Government Protesters Take to Streets in the Hague Ahead of General Election

Watch a live broadcast from the Hague where anti-COVID restrictions activists are taking to the streets for an anti-government protest ahead of the general election in the Netherlands on 15-17 March.
Climate activists are also expected to rally nearby.
The election takes place over two days from 15-17 March to avoid big gatherings at polling stations amid the virus restrictions. Nearly 16,000 people have died of COVID-related complications in the Netherlands since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.
