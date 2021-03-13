Police Deploy Water Cannons, Tear Gas During BLM Riots in Belgium's Liege - Reports

According to the RTBF public broadcaster, the BLM rally started in downtown Liege to protest the recent brutal arrest of a young woman of African descent.
The peaceful demonstration soon escalated into violent clashes with law enforcement officers. By 4.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT), protesters were throwing stones at the police station and police cars. Videos circulating online show rioters smashing shop windows and throwing various objects at the police.
🇧🇪 Liege— Bede Zsolt (@BedeZsolt2) March 13, 2021
Tüntet a helyi BLM, mert a rendőrök intézkedés közben bántalmaztak egy fekete nőt pic.twitter.com/iRhq7tfXD1
By 4:45 p.m., police had deployed water cannons and, later, tear gas to disperse the crowds. According to RTBF, the riots started to wane by evening.
All comments
Show new comments (0)