Register
16:27 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of the AstraZeneca logo in this picture taken 10 March 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

    Fear of Fatal Blood Clots Cited as Spate of Countries Move to Halt Use of AstraZeneca COVID Jabs

    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082316630_0:132:3152:1905_1200x675_80_0_0_2e667ae6f0d3e1bfa62c871b1702d724.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103111082316303-fear-of-fatal-blood-clots-cited-as-spate-of-countries-move-to-halt-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-jabs/

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) claimed earlier that a preliminary probe found no evidence to support the fact that injections from a batch of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs had triggered potentially lethal reactions in recently vaccinated people.

    A series of countries, such as Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg have introduced a temporary ban on the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution since several people were reported to have suffered blood clotting incidents after receiving the jabs, reported AFP.

    Denmark, according to a statement from the country's Health Authority, blocked the use of its entire supply of the AstraZeneca jabs, followed by Iceland and Norway in announcements made on Thursday.

    On 8 March Austria announced that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca jabs after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" several days after receiving a shot.

    Another inoculated patient, believed to be recovering, was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism after an AstraZeneca jab.

    As of 9 March, 22 cases of blood clots had been registered out of more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area, according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

     

    Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine are prepared at the vaccination centre set up at St Columba's church in Sheffield, northern England, on February 20, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
    Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine are prepared at the vaccination centre set up at St Columba's church in Sheffield, northern England, on February 20, 2021.

    However, the EMA added that there is no compelling evidence to support claims that the batch, labelled ABV5300, caused the conditions.

    Speaking for the UK, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday that London is certain that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use.

    "On AstraZeneca, I'm aware of the situation here [in Norway]. We've done all of the regulatory tests in the UK, we're very confident that it's safe to take the vaccine, but we also know, and we had this throughout the trials, that you have to follow the process in each country on safety, and we obviously respect the Norwegian approach," Raab said at a press briefing alongside Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide during his trip to the Scandinavian nation.

    ​AstraZeneca Jab's Side Effects

    Thrombosis has not been listed as a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, with experts cautioning against jumping to conclusions in the wake of the developments.

    The EMA Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is now conducting an investigation into the reported incidents of blood clotting.

    “Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated,” said the EMA in a statement.

    PRAC is looking into the thrombosis conditions linked to the particular vaccine batch, as well as all other reports of blood clotting conditions reported after patients received jabs.

    “The information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population,” said a PRAC statement.

    “Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca... The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated,” an AstraZeneca spokesman was quoted as saying.

    Almost 23 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with the jabs undergoing rigorous tests to ensure safety and efficacy.

    The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel near Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
    © REUTERS / Cathrin Mueller
    The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel near Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

    In clinical trials, one in 10 people suffered soreness at the jab site, fatigue, chills, headache, nausea or muscle pain after the AstraZeneca vaccine, with no cases of blood clotting registered.

    Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University and a member of the Government's vaccine taskforce, was quoted as saying on BBC Radio 4's Today programme that “one always worries about side-effects from vaccines”, but “we will work through any issues about side-effects pretty quickly."

    Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was investigated after a spate of deaths in elderly recipients in Norway, with the Norwegian Medicines Agency ruling out a direct link between the jab and the 33 fatalities who were care-home patients over the age of 80, stated the agency.

    Despite the recent developments, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs on Wednesday that 94 percent of the UK adult population were “likely or very likely” to take the coronavirus jabs.

    Related:

    Australia Asks EU to Review Italy's Decision to Ban AstraZeneca Vaccine Exports
    India Prepares to Shun Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca in Favour of Effective Domestic-Produced Covaxin
    Vietnam Confirms Five Cases of Allergic Reaction to AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, Reports Suggest
    Estonia Halts Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Until Complication Probe Over
    Tags:
    blood clots, European Medicines Agency, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse