Register
06:21 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Eija Korolainen-Koivisto leaves after getting her voluntary Covid-19 test at the border at the border between Finland and Sweden in Tornio, Northern Finland on January 27, 2021.

    Finnish Government Assumes Emergency Powers to Fight COVID Pandemic in 'Exceptional Circumstances'

    © AFP 2021 / JYRKI NIKKILA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082111691_0:138:2000:1263_1200x675_80_0_0_9437cb778e36b442477dc9d19909f8fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103111082311717-finnish-government-assumes-emergency-powers-to-fight-covid-pandemic-in-exceptional-circumstances/

    Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned that the COVID pandemic could become long-lasting and warned that the “marathon” may take several years.

    The Finnish Parliament's Constitutional Law Committee has approved the government's moves to invoke parts of the Emergency Powers Act.

    In a statement, the committee confirmed that Finland is in exceptional circumstances and said it sees no obstacles to the use of emergency laws to combat the coronavirus pandemic, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The powers concern directing the operations of healthcare and social welfare units and compliance with the time limits for non-urgent care. The government also seeks to adopt powers related to emergency communications and decisions on which authority has power in ambiguous situations.

    This would cover, for instance, deciding who bears the responsibility for deciding on anti-Covid measures at Helsinki Airport, which caused considerable confusion last spring.

    However, the special powers can only be applied in Finland itself, not in the autonomous, Swedish-speaking Åland Islands.

    The emergency law also authorises the centralisation and transfer of medical care or patients from one locality to another, and the referral of staff to work between private and public health care, for instance, as well gives authorities the right to postpone the non-urgent care of patients in order to increase operating room capacity.

    Yet another provision centralises communications from the government, including the ministries, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), and the National Emergency Supply Agency (Nesa). This is aimed at avoiding situations in which various ministries and agencies make conflicting recommendations on measures to rein in the pandemic, such as the 2020 masking recommendations.

    Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned that the COVID pandemic could become long-lasting.

    “I am worried about what will happen this autumn and next spring,” Sanna Marin said at a press conference. “This marathon may not be over in the autumn, but it may take several years.”

    According to Yle sources, the first emergency power to be used next week would be the postponement of non-urgent care in the worst-hit epidemic areas, such as the Helsinki-Uusimaa healthcare district that covers the metropolitan area.

    Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks to media in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014
    © AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa
    Finnish President Slams EU Vaccine Programme, Says Direct Purchases Are an Option
    In another move, the National Advisory Committee on Vaccines (KRAR), which operates under the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), approved the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by people over the age of 70, citing research data from Scotland and England that it provides strong protection to the elderly.

    “Therefore, there is no longer a medical reason for maintaining the upper age limit,” the committee chair, Professor Ville Peltola, said in a THL press release.

    So far, AstraZeneca has only been administered to people below the age of 70 in Finland. The elderly have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

    Amid the recent spread, Finnish rail operator VR announced mask requirement for all passengers, with the exceptions of those who have medical conditions precluding their use.

    So far, 9.3 percent of the Finnish population of 5.5 million has received at least the first shot of the vaccine, whereas 1.5 percent have completed their vaccination. More than two-thirds of people aged 80 and over, a priority for the government, have received at least one shot. The THL estimates that at current vaccination rates, herd immunity at 70 percent will be achieved around late October 2021.

    Related:

    New COVID-19 Strain Pops Up in Finland, May Be Difficult to Detect, Study Says
    Finland Goes Into Second State of Emergency Amid Warnings of New COVID Wave
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse