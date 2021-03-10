Register
05:57 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    #Metoo

    Swedish Feminists Launch 'Defamation Fund' for Women Convicted of MeToo Libel

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105925/35/1059253578_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_901bd4c4d9bf8fb1e208bf89bda68163.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103101082298341-swedish-feminists-launch-defamation-fund-for-women-convicted-of-metoo-libel/

    Following the MeToo campaign against harassment, a number of women behind the various allegations of sexual misconduct were convicted of libel. The newly-started fund aims to pay their damages, regardless of whether their stories of abuse are true.

    A group of prominent Swedish feminists, including journalist Maria Sveland and actress and director Lo Kauppi, have launched a so-called Defamation Fund to pay fines for women convicted of libel when disclosing alleged abuse in public.

    During the so-called MeToo autumn of 2017, a number of men were accused of sexual abuse, and in the wake of the accusations, a number of women were convicted of libel. Arguably one of the most high-profile examples is actress and journalist Cissi Wallin, who was sentenced by the Stockholm District Court for grave defamation and made to pay over 110,000 SEK in damages ($13,000) over false rape claims. The newly-started fund is aimed at remedying this.

    "We are very worried that the defamation verdicts will spread fear and make us return to the culture of silence", Maria Sveland, one of the initiators of the fund, explained to national broadcaster SVT.

    The purpose of the fund is to cover damages when women are convicted of libel after revelations of alleged abuse.

    "The idea is to be able to Swish voluntary contributions. You can compare it to the trade union war fund during the industrial revolution. They organised unions and collected money to be able to strike", Maria Sveland explained.

    The feminists believe that recent years' judgments indicate an unfair legal system where perpetrators are often set free, while women reporting abuse are convicted of libel. To prove their point, they refer to statistics according to which few reported rapes lead to convictions.

    The Defamation Fund describes itself as a form of civil disobedience whose purpose is to deal with societal injustices. The idea is to arouse public opinion and stir debate. At the same time, the organisers reject that they encourage women to commit libel.

    "That's not what we want and it will probably not be a problem. About half of all women in the world are at some point exposed to abuse or harassment, but there are extremely few who tell", Sveland said. "We know that extremely few women lie about sexual abuse. It exists to an extremely small extent. It is so guilt-ridden, shameful, and associated with pain. That's not a problem".

    The fund runs no investigations of its own into whether the accused women's stories of abuse are true.

    "No, we will not do that. The criteria for receiving money is that you have a defamation sentence that has arisen out of having reported abuse in connection with MeToo", Sveland said.

    Actress and director Lo Kauppi emphasised that the organisation wants to see a world in which sexual crimes are taken seriously.

    "I'm not afraid that someone will abuse this", Lo Kauppi concluded.

    In 2017, Sweden became one of the nations hit the hardest by the #MeToo movement. In the course of several months, the movement saw numerous outings of alleged sexual predators and sparked dozens of petitions by female representatives of various trades, ranging from church officials and opera singers, to journalists and sex workers. It also triggered hours of media debates and a plethora of opinion pieces.

    Related:

    The Rest Is History: #Metoo Campaign Becomes Exhibition in Sweden
    No Age Limit: Sweden's Oldest Centenary Blogger Supports #Metoo
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    #MeToo 'Forever' Enters Curriculum at Swedish School
    Tags:
    libel, MeToo, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse