Italian Police Arrest Algerian National Involved in 2015 Paris Terror Attack

According to the police, the investigators ascertained that the 36-year-old man, arrested in the southern city of Bari, provided fake documents to the attackers.
The Algerian is also accused of participating in a terrorist group with ties to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), which acted across France and Belgium.
A set of coordinated terrorist attacks occurred in different parts of Paris on November 13, 2015, and claimed a total of 130 lives, while over 400 people were injured. Investigations were opened in both France and Belgium, as the perpetrators planned the assaults in Brussels.
