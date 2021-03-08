Register
08 March 2021
    French soldiers patrol in front of the Eiffel Tower on January 7, 2015 in Paris as the capital was placed under the highest alert status after heavily armed gunmen shouting Islamist slogans stormed French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and shot dead at least 12 people in the deadliest attack in France in four decades

    Italian Police Arrest Algerian National Involved in 2015 Paris Terror Attack

    © AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
    Europe
    ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian police on Monday announced detaining an Algerian national said to have been involved in the November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris.

    According to the police, the investigators ascertained that the 36-year-old man, arrested in the southern city of Bari, provided fake documents to the attackers.

    The Algerian is also accused of participating in a terrorist group with ties to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), which acted across France and Belgium.

    French border and customs police control vehicles at the France-Belgium border. File photo
    © AFP 2021 / FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
    Belgium To Try 14 People For Alleged Aid to Extremists in Paris 2015 Terror Acts, Reports Say
    One of the group's members was killed after the Paris attack, while another is held in a Belgian prison for terrorist recruitment, other members have not yet been identified. The police say the group is active in Italy, Algeria, France, Belgium, Spain and Syria.

    A set of coordinated terrorist attacks occurred in different parts of Paris on November 13, 2015, and claimed a total of 130 lives, while over 400 people were injured. Investigations were opened in both France and Belgium, as the perpetrators planned the assaults in Brussels.

