Rally on International Women’s Day Held in Berlin

Sputnik is live from Berlin, Germany, where social activists are gathering to march through the German capital for International Women's Day.
The developments come after the German government extended a nationwide coronavirus lockdown to 28 March, while it was initially supposed to expire on 7 March. Speaking at a press conference last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that restrictions at regional and state levels would be lifted in a stepwise manner.
Ever since the government introduced lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, people all across the country have been taking to the streets and holding rallies, protesting against the COVID-induced lockdowns and restrictions.
