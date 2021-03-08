Register
05:56 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks to media in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014

    Finnish President Slams EU Vaccine Programme, Says Direct Purchases Are an Option

    © AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103081082281880-finnish-president-slams-eu-vaccine-programme-says-direct-purchases-are-an-option/

    Finnish President Sauli Niinistö emphasised that restrictions on movement may once again prove necessary to rein in the spread of mutated coronavirus strains. As he put it, Finland is in a situation where there will only be more problems. Given the morbid forecasts, the parliament agreed to postpone municipal elections.

    Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has criticised the European Union over its joint procurement programme for coronavirus vaccines.

    In particular, Niinistö expressed criticism of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the body that approves vaccines in the EU, saying it was "far behind" on the AstraZeneca vaccine and that "now Johnson & Johnson is lagging behind too".

    "Which vaccines have been ordered and what binding commitments were made? There's no doubt they should have done better at this. We have examples of countries that have been more successful than the EU in getting vaccines for themselves", the Finnish president said in an interview with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

    The president cited fellow EU countries, such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia that have used their own medical authorities and secured vaccines outside of the EU's approval process. He called this idea "interesting", yet replied indirectly on whether Finland should follow suit, adding that "all possibilities must be assessed openly".

    Niinistö confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to supply Finland with technology for producing the Sputnik V vaccine as early as January. Last week, this issue was raised again by the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, in talks with former Finnish president Tarja Halonen within the framework of the WHO's European COVID-19 Group.

    However, Niinistö indicated that Finland would not move forward until the EMA gived the Sputnik V vaccine the green light for EU use, though.

    Eija Korolainen-Koivisto leaves after getting her voluntary Covid-19 test at the border at the border between Finland and Sweden in Tornio, Northern Finland on January 27, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / JYRKI NIKKILA
    New COVID-19 Strain Pops Up in Finland, May Be Difficult to Detect, Study Says
    Niinistö additionally suggested that restrictions on movement may once again prove necessary to rein in the spread of infectious new coronavirus variants within Finland. As he put it, Finland is in a situation where there will only be more problems, and cited increasing disease rates. In the spring of 2020, Finland saw a state of emergency, with the populous Uusimaa region of southern Finland, which includes the capital area, cordoned off for most traffic.

    The Justice Ministry and the majority of Finnish parties also agreed to postpone municipal elections from 18 April to 13 June due to the coronavirus situation. Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson cited a morbid report provided to her by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), saying that with the current infection trends Finland could see daily new infection levels of up to 11,200 by mid-April.

    Overall, Finland has seen over 62,063 COVID-19 cases with 767 deaths. While considerably lower than in neighbouring Sweden, Finland has seen many more restrictions and lockdowns.

    However, as the infection rates continue to increase, with the latest daily record of 797 cases last week, Finland has been re-introducing some of the restrictions after a lull, including the closure of bars and restaurants.

    Related:

    New COVID-19 Strain Pops Up in Finland, May Be Difficult to Detect, Study Says
    Finland Goes Into Second State of Emergency Amid Warnings of New COVID Wave
    Tags:
    vaccines, Sauli Niinistö, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse