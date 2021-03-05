Register
13:44 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund, a view shows a fridge with packages of Russian Sputnik-Light one-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during clinical trials, in Moscow, Russia.

    EU Must Retain 'Solidarity' Over Russian, Chinese COVID-19 Jabs, French Minister Says Amid Shortages

    © RIA Novosti . Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082239711_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0badf2b700050608c872c22a10b446a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103051082263179-eu-must-retain-solidarity-over-russian-chinese-covid-19-jabs-french-minister-says-amid-shortages/

    The comments come after several EU member-states picked the Russian and Chinese jabs for their national vaccine rollouts and as US and Anglo-Swedish firms failed to provide sufficient jabs for Europe's vaccine programmes, sparking rows with Brussels.

    Solidarity in the European Union would be impacted if nations chose China's Sinovac or Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, French Secretary of State for European affairs Clement Beaune told RTL radio on Friday.

    When asked about the outcome of the EU choosing the two vaccines, Beaune said: “I think it would be quite serious".

    “It would pose a problem in terms of our solidarity, and it also poses a health risk problem, because the Russian vaccine is not yet authorised in Europe. A demand for approval has been made but it is not yet authorised in Europe, and no demand has even been made yet for the Chinese vaccine,” he added.

    The news comes after Slovakia, Hungary and Czech Republic approved or launched approval processes for the Russian and Chinese jabs amid Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine delays across the bloc. 

    Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
    © Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires
    Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout To Expand Globally Despite Western Media Claims, RDIF Chief Says
    Polish president Andrzej Duda also spoke with Chinese president Xi Jinping on buying Sinovac doses, according to PAP news agency, despite contradictory statements from Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Wednesday.

    The European Medical Agency is currently reviewing the Sputnik V vaccine for approval.

    The news comes amid a statement from Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief executive Kirill Dmitriev, who said Russia could supply its vaccines to 50m EU residents from June after EMA approval, adding the jabs would be tested for compliance with EU efficacy standards.

    Mr Dmitriev also added in separate comments numerous European countries had picked Sputnik V amid the EU shortages, stating it could help citizens "feel safe and protected" as well as end the pandemic "as soon as possible".

    Several Norwegian municipalities also blasted the shortages across the European bloc, with Pål Gabrielsen telling national radio in early March vaccine rollout delays could have been "avoided" with access to Sputnik V doses.

    “This is a situation that should have been avoided by us contacting Russia and pushing for us to have access to the Sputnik V vaccine,” he said at the time.

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Chinese FM Wang Yi Calls On Wealthy Nations To Stop Stockpiling COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Jab Shortages
    He also slammed Western criticisms in January and stressed Russia's vaccine rollout approach was "focused on partnership", namely as new COVID-19 strains had worsened the pandemic "ten times" after their emergence.

    The news comes after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi slammed wealthy nations of stockpiling large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines, causing shortages in poorer nations and further politicisation of the ongoing pandemic.

    He added that such nations should avoid a "zero sum" game in the fight against COVID-19 and that China did not have geopolitical interest in its vaccine rollout.

    To date, 44 countries have approved use of the vaccine, including Laos, Mexico, Armenia, Argentina, Chile, and many others.

    Related:

    CIA-Linked Nonprofit Accuses Russian News Of 'Cookie Campaign' Amid Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout Effort
    Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout To Expand Globally Despite Western Media Claims, RDIF Chief Says
    Russia Can Supply Sputnik V Vaccine to 50Mn EU Residents After EMA Approval, RDIF Says
    Laos Becomes 44th Country to Register Russian Vaccine Sputnik V
    Tags:
    Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Wang Yi, RTL Nieuws, France, coronavirus, COVID-19, rollout, vaccine, Sputnik V
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse