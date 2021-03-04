Polish Prime Minister to Ask Court to Confirm Superiority of Constitution Over EU Law

"At the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 3, a discussion took place on the abuse of powers by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which consists in asserting the superiority of European law over the Constitution of the Republic of Poland," the statement said.
"On a suggestion of the Council of Ministers, in order to preserve the integrity of the Polish legal system, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers will send a request to the Constitutional Court regarding a comprehensive solution of conflicts of European legislation with the Constitution of the Republic of Poland and confirmation of the existing case law in this area," the cabinet said.
Earlier, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that changes in the Polish law "On the National Judicial Council" could violate the EU law. The talk is about amendments that give the president of the country the opportunity to nominate candidates for the post of a Supreme Court judge.
