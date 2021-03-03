Ryanair Boss Hopes to Increase Flights to 70% of Normal Traffic by Summer

The Irish low-cost carrier promised to drop prices for the next six to 12 months to get people flying again, following months of limited or no travel in Europe and globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday that the company hoped to fly up to 70% of 2019 passenger numbers this summer.

"We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70% of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months - June, July, August and September," rising to around 80-90% in the winter, O'Leary said.

Ryanair expected to fly just over 27 million people in the year to the March. O'Leary said that the consensus forecast for the financial year was for a loss of around €850m.

A Conservative member of parliament Greg Smith asked Michael Leary what proportion of passengers are content to obtain a PCR test 72 hours before departure.

Ryanair boss said the number in question depends the nature of travel-instantaneous travel decided at short notice is some 20% of Ryanair business and is sensitive to PCR tests.

A Labour MP Lilian Greenwood raised the issue of refunds for flights that passengers were unable to take due to Covid-19 during the Committee session.

“Michael O'Leary is confident that almost no Ryanair passengers are owed a refund and blames "screen scrapers" for a small number of outstanding refunds,” the Committee heard.

Covid, Vaccines & Tourism

On 2 March, the carrier reported that its February traffic was down 95%, mounting to 0.5 million guests

The impact of the novel coronavirus has seen the number of scheduled flights worldwide drop sharply in the past year.

For the week starting January 4, 2021, the number of scheduled flights worldwide was down by 43.5 percent compared to the week of January 6, 2020.

For countries, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, the upcoming summer holiday season is crucial.

Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdés, has said there were plans in works to could create a ‘green corridor’ for vaccinated British tourists planning to visit in the summer. Provided the European Union does not agree on a coronavirus vaccine passports policy, Spain could move forward with its plans.

“Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK. For us the British market is our main market. But obviously since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions with the EU,” Valdés said in an interview.

“And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other corridors like green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows,” he added.

In January the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said that digital vaccination certificates would help get alleviate the restrictions that Covid-19 places on the travel of European citizens.

“This is especially true for our tourism and the prospects for our economy, especially considering the summer season,” he said.