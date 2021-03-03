5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Greece - Video

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.9, hit 250 km north of Athens at a depth of 2 km, close to the town of Larissa, according to the National Observatory of Athens' geodynamics institute.
The earthquake occurred at 12:16 local time (10:16 GMT).
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the magnitude of the quake ranged from 5.9 to 6.9 magnitude, with the epicentre of the tremor located at a depth of 10km.
This has been at least the sixth earthquake in Greece over the past three days, according to the EMSC. Multiple aftershocks of the quake have also been reported in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.
