Blast Reported Near COVID-19 Test Centre in Netherlands

An explosion has occurred near a COVID-19 testing centre in a town north of Amsterdam, according to a statement published by police in the Dutch province of North Holland on Wednesday.
The incident left the building’s windows broken, and no people sustained injuries, according to the police.
The police have also established cordons and secured the site for investigation. Law enforcement officers specified that explosives were to blame, and suggested that the detonation was intentional.
The Bovenkarspel region, where the incident took place, has been known for a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases over the past several days.
