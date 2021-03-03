Register
06:42 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel, 4 February 2021

    Denmark, Austria Seek Partnership with Israel Over COVID-19 Vaccines Outside of EU Plan

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082137967_0:118:3072:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_3f33305ce6653075aca036175d0c0db5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103031082240171-denmark-austria-seek-partnership-with-israel-over-covid-19-vaccines-outside-of-eu-plan/

    Danish and Austrian leaders slammed the EU's “supply bottlenecks”, hailed Israel's vaccination prowess and emphasised the necessity of re-vaccinating entire populations over and over again in the coming years.

    Faced with a shortage of vaccines in their respective countries over EU delays, the prime ministers of Denmark and Austria plan to strike a deal on the common production of future vaccines against coronavirus and co-operation on research and treatment with Israel, moving away from sole reliance on the EU.

    The announcement came as Denmark, Austria and their fellow EU countries have experienced serious delivery delays from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and not least AstraZeneca, whose vaccines are all approved for use in the EU, Danish Radio reported.

    Outlining plans for closer co-ordination with Israel on inoculations, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz slammed the EU’s medical regulator for being “too slow” in its approval of vaccines.

    Kurz mused that while the EU’s common procurement and licensing policy for vaccines was “right in principle”, the slow approval resulted in “supply bottlenecks”. He also emphasised that in order to stave off possible mutations of the coronavirus and develop “second-generation vaccines”, sole dependency on the EU was no longer needed.

    To that end, Kurz will team up with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and draw up a long-term plan for vaccine cooperation. Frederiksen said she would like to have joint production, either in Israel or in Denmark.

    “I am pleased that Denmark can make a collaboration with Israel, which is world champion in vaccines right now. It is about scaling up production capacity, and it may well mean very impractical and very concrete that we build factories together,” Mette Frederiksen told Danish Radio.

    Frederiksen emphasised that the member states are currently in need of the millions of doses they have jointly ordered.

    “Europe has not reached the goal of vaccinating our populations at the same rate as, for instance, the US, UK and Israel,” Frederiksen said, referring to the fact that more than half of Israelis have received their first shot. In Denmark, by contrast, almost 7.7 percent have started vaccination. In Austria, their share is 5.6 percent.

    Healthcare workers wait in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / RITZAU SCANPIX
    Danish PM: COVID is Part of 'New Reality', Vaccinations Will be Needed 'Over and Over Again'
    Frederiksen stressed that she doesn't regard this as “breaking with the European cooperation”. “But I do think it is also crucial that we test all other ideas and strategies – which also applies to cooperation with Israel,” Frederiksen said, adding that “no matter how you slice it, the Israelis are just the best”.

    Both Kurz and Frederiksen emphasised the likely necessity of re-vaccinating the entire population on a regular basis. Kurz ventured that in the coming years “two-thirds of the population” will have to be vaccinated, which amounts to over six million Austrians. Frederiksen, for her part, said the world was “crying out” for increased vaccine production and underscored that “we also have to make sure that we have enough vaccines in a year’s time, and in two, three, five and ten years.”

    Denmark and Austria are not the only countries to seek solutions to the vaccine crisis outside of the EU. Austria’s neighbours Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic have all bypassed the European Medicines Agency, issuing their own approvals for Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

    Related:

    'Disgusting': SNL Comedian Bashed Online for 'Anti-Semitic' Joke About Israel's Vaccination Drive
    Israel to the Rescue? New Drug Developed in Tel Aviv Hospital May Help Battle Severe COVID-19 Cases
    COVID in Israel: Year After First Case Detected, Country Finally Starting to Get Back on Track
    Tags:
    vaccination, Israel, coronavirus, COVID-19, Denmark, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse