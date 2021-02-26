Register
05:56 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

    Danish PM: COVID is Part of 'New Reality', Vaccinations Will be Needed 'Over and Over Again'

    © AP Photo / Rene Schutze/Polfoto
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106139/07/1061390767_0:153:4357:2603_1200x675_80_0_0_d20bee5ff24ba72eca8b91d29a84d00a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102261082192042-danish-pm-covid-is-part-of-new-reality-vaccinations-will-be-needed-over-and-over-again/

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged his fellow EU countries to build more vaccine factories that can provide citizens with vaccines, as she warned that the coronavirus is here to stay.

    The EU must view things from a more long-term perspective and prepare for a future in which COVID-19 becomes an ever-present part of reality, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a video conference with her EU colleagues, as quoted by Danish Radio.

    The current pace of vaccination across the EU is far too slow, and therefore the union must make every effort to obtain more COVID-19 vaccines, Frederiksen argued. According to the prime minister, there is a “broad recognition” among member states that they are too dependent on vaccine producers such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna and their production facilities.

    Therefore, the EU countries should step up their efforts to secure more factories in Europe to scale up production, Mette Frederiksen urged. This could be achieved through collaborations between the public and the private sector, she argued.

    “We were on the brink when the epidemic came to Europe, where we did not have enough protective equipment. Now we are there again with a lack of vaccines, and we cannot have that”, she added.

    Frederiksen warned that the coronavirus will demand persistent vaccination efforts across the globe.

    “I think we are looking into a realistic scenario where we need to vaccinate and maybe revaccinate the populations over and over and over again. And there we have to not to only provide enough vaccines for ourselves, but also for the Balkans, Africa and of course some South American countries,” the Danish prime minister said.

    About a year ago, the pandemic hit the EU, sending millions of Europeans into months-long shutdowns costing billions of euros. While the development of the vaccine has gone historically fast, Frederiksen emphasised that she is not happy with the rollout as it stands now. While Israel has vaccinated over a third of its population and the UK about a quarter, the EU is lagging behind at merely 4 percent of the population (3 percent in Frederiksen's Denmark). Frederiksen called it “problematic” that the EU is behind the US, the UK and Israel.

    At the same time Frederiksen praised the current measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus that include partial lockdowns, social distancing and various restrictions. According to her, a common vaccine passport, supported by many nations, will facilitate the re-opening process and speed up cross-border travel.

    Denmark itself has already begun developing digital vaccination passports in collaboration with the Danish Industry and the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which are major driving forces behind it. Other EU countries are positive, including Spain and Austria. However, EU heavyweights such as France and Germany remain sceptical.

    Related:

    Danish Prime Minister Burned in Effigy During Violent Anti-Lockdown Protests - Photos
    Danish PM Potentially Facing Impeachment Trial Over 'Minkgate'
    Danish Police Investigating Businesses for Reopening in 'Shop Uproar' Against Lockdown Rules
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination, Mette Frederiksen, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse