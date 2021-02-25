German National Charged With Passing Secret Information to Russia From Bundestag, Prosecutors Say

Federal prosecutors in Germany have charged a German national with espionage in Russia's favour.
The individual, identified as one Jens F, is alleged to have collected computer files containing floor plans of the German parliament building - the Bundestag, while doing contracting work to maintain portable electrical devices at the parliament's facilities.
The suspect is charged with passing of the floor plans to a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent said to be attached with the Russian Embassy sometime between July and September 2017, using a computer storage device to do so.
The charges against the man were said to have been brough on 12 February, but only reported on Thursday.
Prosecutors did not provide any further evidence or information, nor a motive for the alleged crime.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)