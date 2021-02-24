1.5 Tonnes of Heroine Disguised as Himalayan Rock Salt Seized in the Netherlands’ Largest Ever Haul

The drugs discovered would have been worth around £30 million to organised criminals at wholesale value, and around £150 million at street level in the UK.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) report, published on Wednesday, said more than 1.5 tonnes of heroin, disguised in a container filled with Himalayan Rock Salt, have been recently found in the Port of Rotterdam.

Dutch and Belgian law enforcement – in cooperation with the NCA – arrested five men on 9 February at an address in Etten Leur, outside of Breda in the Netherlands.

NCA Deputy Director Matt Horne said the agency will continue to work with international partners to target criminals.

“This is a huge heroin seizure and not only have we stopped it making its way to the streets, we have denied organised crime tens of millions of pounds in profits. The heroin trade feeds addictions that put users’ lives at risk, while giving rise to high levels of violence and exploitation that comes with County Lines dealing,” Horne added.

The seizure of more than 1.5 tonnes of the class A drug in Rotterdam is also one of the largest operations of its kind in Europe.

— National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) February 24, 2021

​Following the arrests, two men have been released under investigation, whilst the other three have been remanded into custody for a further 90 days, the NCA said.

The NCA has employed several key tools and is working with various agencies to help law enforcement, including the European Arrest Warrant (EAW), Schengen Information System (SISII), European Criminal Records Information System (ECRIS), Europol, and Eurojust.

Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union has impacted the operation and cooperation policies of European law enforcement regarding its working relationship with London.