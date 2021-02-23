Register
19:01 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

    German Lawmakers Blast US for Continuing Sanctions Policy Against Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081205758_0:20:3047:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_ee5d0b3367055aa265486858d3d5c4f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102231082163659-german-lawmakers-blast-us-for-continuing-sanctions-policy-against-nord-stream-2/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As the United States continues to ramp up its sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, German lawmakers said that Washington is attacking the project to further its economic agenda.

    The US Treasury on Monday added Russia’s Fortuna pipe-laying vessel and its owner KVT-RUS to yet another sanction regime intended to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route. On the same day, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US continued reviewing entities that might be involved in sanctionable activity related to the construction of Nord Stream 2, saying that it was concerned that the pipeline would serve as leverage against the country's European allies.

    On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted the US State Department for its negative attitude toward the project, recalling that Germany itself says that it will benefit from the pipeline.

    "The State Department has admitted that the US is undermining the basic principles of free trade and competition, by subordinating the laws of market to its own geopolitical interests, acting against the will of sovereign countries and the interests of the sovereign states' citizens," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

    Her sentiments have been echoed by German lawmakers.

    "For now only Fortuna and KVT-RUS were mentioned ... The US is playing an unfair game, acting against free competition and posing as a colonial ruler. That must be resolutely opposed," Steffen Kotre, a member of the German lower house and energy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), said.

    Kotre's fellow party member from the foreign committee, Waldemar Herdt, agrees that the US is pursuing its own economic interests, related to its export of liquefied natural gas, while also trying to undermine the relations between Moscow and Berlin.

    "Neither is in the German interest. Germany finds it difficult to withstand this American pressure, which is ultimately a testament to political obsession. This political debate is primarily about the question of German and European sovereignty and freedom of political choice," the lawmaker stated.

    Will US Convince Germany to See Things Its Way?

    So far, Germany has been walking a thin line, trying to both appease its main geopolitical partner, as well as keep the pipeline construction going. However, with Washington continuing to apply pressure and some German politicians, including Norbert Rottgen, who chairs Bundestag foreign affairs committee, proposing to include Nord Stream 2 in a European response to the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the idea that the US could persuade Berlin to sanction the pipeline becomes somewhat less far-fetched.

    The palatial headquarters of Munich Re, the world's largest re-insurance company.
    © Wikipedia / Fritz Rudolf Loewa
    Subsidiary of German Reinsurance Giant Munich Re Terminates Contract With Nord Stream 2
    "Not especially for Nord Stream 2. But the US has already incited Germany to sanction Russia. Thus, the damage is enormous already," Kotre thinks.

    Meanwhile, Herdt claimed Washington was not interested in persuading, only in pressuring others to promote its economic interest.

    "This is anything but a friendly and partnership-based relationship on an equal footing. The US is exclusively pursuing its own interests. This has been the creed of US politics for the past few decades," the lawmaker complained.

    Hansjorg Muller, a member of Bundestag's economic affairs and energy committee from the AfD, mentioned that while even the ruling coalition lawmakers were angry with the US pressure, several officials used the Navalny situation as an excuse to stop the project.

    "Suddenly, an opportunity arose to some German government figures to double back and chicken-out of NS2 [Nord Stream 2] in the form of the 'Navalny poisoning justification' ... It really looks like a lame and cheap scheme," Muller said, adding that while the government, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, want to see the pipeline finished, "they can't tell the German public that Germany is not as [geopolitically] independent as most Germans think."

    Berlin's Next Move

    While Berlin is stuck between the rock and hard place, Washington does not show any signs of abating, meaning that the German government has to make a decision on how to approach the situation.

    "The pressure from the USA will continue to increase if we do not make it clear to our transatlantic partner that we do not need any forced consultations on questions of energy security ... We have no choice but to keep an eye on our own energy security and Nord Stream 2 has a vital role to play in this," Herdt said.

    Kotre is also in favour of standing up to US partners on that matter.

    "Any further steps taken by the USA must not be allowed to hinder the completion of the last few kilometres. The pipeline is almost complete. It would be insane to let it rot on the ocean floor now. If the US government really thinks the pipeline is a 'bad deal', then that is the problem for the Germans and the Europeans, not the US," the lawmaker fired away.

    Tags:
    sanctions, US, Russia, Germany, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse