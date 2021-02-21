Montenegro Starts Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V Vaccines Donated by Serbia

"The team of our Institute and the Kotor medical center gave the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine in Montenegro to Mr. Vladimir Zderic, a resident of the ‘Grabovac’ home for the elderly in Risan, and then to the doctors of the nursery home - Dr. Nikola Popovic and Dr. Damir Adrovic," IPH said on Twitter on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Montenegro.
On Tuesday, Montenegro's Ministry of Health told Sputnik that it was discussing the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Russian government and Moscow's Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center.
Montenegro has already approved the import of Russian-made vaccines against the coronavirus.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
