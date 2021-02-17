Videos: Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets to Desperse Pablo Hasel Protesters in Madrid, Spain

Several dozens of people have been detained during the ongoing protests in support of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel across Spain, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Catalan law enforcement bodies, Mossos de Escuadra, told Sputnik that 29 people had been detained across Catalonia.
In Madrid, police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. The demonstration began on Wednesday evening in the central square of the capital, Puerta del Sol, where citizens gathered in support of the freedom of speech. Protesters demanded the immediate release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and insulting the nation's monarchy.
La Puerta del Sol en #Madrid acoge la protestas contra la detención de Pablo Hasél #LibertadPabloHasel #Hasel pic.twitter.com/q2QdQ3ETcQ— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
Protesters were heard singing the hip-hop song "Los borbones son unos ladrones" ("The Bourbons are Thieves") criticizing the monarchy, which is popular in the region of Catalonia.
"Los Borbones son unos ladrones", cantan los manifestantes de #Madrid que protestan por la #detención de #PabloHasel, condenado por enaltecimiento del #terrorismo e injurias a la #corona.#LibertadPabloHasel #LibertadDeExpresion pic.twitter.com/YIft0O4068— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
Unos minutos después de la convocatoria ya hay un centenar de personas clamando por la #LibertadPabloHasel y la #LibertadDeExpresion en #Madrid. Portan pancartas contra su detención y contra la #Censura. pic.twitter.com/xTM7PBWM45— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
The demonstration quickly turned into riots in the neighboring streets as protesters were seen throwing projectiles at law enforcement officers. Several people were reportedly injured during the clashes.
Madrid protagoniza una manifestación contra la detención del rapero #pablohasel #PabloHaselLlibertat pic.twitter.com/yhjeV2v0wK— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
La protesta en #Madrid en la #Puertadelsol contra la detención del rapero Pablo #Hasel #LibertadPabloHasel #LibertadDeExpresion #PabloHaselLlibertat pic.twitter.com/09LxwbiqSW— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
According to another video, a barricade was set on fire.
La #protesta por la #detención de #PabloHasel en #Madrid ha acabado con disturbios en los alrededores de la #PuertadelSol. #LibertadPabloHasel #Libertadexpresion pic.twitter.com/kHDaWZFEqS— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
La #Policia ha detenido a algunos manifestantes en las #protestas de #Madrid que pedían #LibertadPabloHasel y #Libertadexpresion. El servicio de @EmergenciasMad ha atendido a varios heridos. pic.twitter.com/qByrzVUsJc— Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) February 17, 2021
Riots also took place in Barcelona, where protesters overturned trash containers and built barricades.
Aquí tienes a otros tratando de mover un contenedor en Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/LiOGLhPCq7— Manuel V. Utzet (@utzet) February 17, 2021
Segunda noche de disturbios en Barcelona tras el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasel.— Pau de la Calle (@PaudelaCalle1) February 17, 2021
Esta noche ha terminado con 10 detenidos por los Mossos de Esquadra.
Barcelona, miércoles 17 de febrero del 2021. Pau de la Calle ©#llibertatpablohasel #libertadpablohasel pic.twitter.com/g3LJoxtIqn
Similar demonstrations that took place on Tuesday also ended up in riots. Several dozen people were injured, at least 18 were detained.
Pablo Hasel was arrested after barricading himself at the University of Lleida with nearly 50 supporters. His jailing caused a public outcry and debates about the freedom of speech. Hundreds of artists, including Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodovar, signed a petition against the imprisonment.
