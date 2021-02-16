Snow Storm Snaps Trees, Power Lines in Athens

The state grid operator HEDNO said that Medea cold front snapped hundreds of trees, which fell on power lines and damaged at least 85 medium-voltage lines.
The power outage led to two deaths of hospital patients after their ventilators failed.
The rare phenomenon brought some 400 electricity workers into the streets in the region of Attica, which includes the capital. So far, only 35 of the cut-off power lines have been repaired.
Main seaside road this morning. Storm Medea came to Athens’s southern suburbs! Only the third time I’ve seen settled snow here in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/27YX9WHu4K— Sofka Zinovieff (@sofkazinovieff) February 16, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)