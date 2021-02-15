EU Commission Declines to Comment on Catalonia Election as Pro-Independece Parties Win Majority

"As the European Union, we do not comment on regional elections or some eventual impact that they might have. This is a normal democratic process that we will of course be tracking. In this regard we cannot express any feelings and expectations," the spokesperson said at a briefing.
On Sunday, Catalonia held the snap parliamentary election despite the tense COVID-19 situation in the region. Three Catalan pro-independence parties won an absolute majority in the regional legislature. The pro-independence Catalan Republican Left is winning 33 seats, Together for Catalonia has 32 seats, while the Popular Unity Candidacy is winning 9 seats. Meanwhile, the Socialists’ Party has garnered 23% support, winning 33 seats in the 135-strong Catalan parliament.
The turnout was only 53.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
