France Launches Process to Dissolve Generation Identitaire Anti-Migrant Group

"The process of dissolving Generation Identitaire is launched. This organisation has now 10 days to respond," Darmanin wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.
Earlier this week, the France Info broadcaster reported, citing the interior ministry, that the group's dissolution was announced late on Friday. According to the outlet, Generation Identitaire can be banned in 15 days.
Génération identitaire : la procédure de dissolution est enclenchée.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 13, 2021
Cette organisation a désormais 10 jours pour répondre au contradictoire. https://t.co/LOaCsfYMhM
In January, the minister announced the possibility of banning the organisation in light of actions the group took against migrants in the Pyrenees. The police launched an investigation into the group after, according to media reports, members of the movement arrived at the border with Spain to prevent migrants from entering France.
All comments
Show new comments (0)