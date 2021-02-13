Cyprus Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protest in Nicosia

Antifa protesters, leftist political party members and radical green activists marched through the downtown in defiance of a ban on gatherings, according to the Phileleftheros daily.
The paper said police officers dragged and beat protesters with batons. According to the police, 10 people were arrested and fines were issued for breaking coronavirus rules. The police said they used water cannons to stop demonstrators from hurling rocks and oranges at the police. Several people were injured.
The Cyprus Police has issued a statement since Friday, drawing the attention of all citizens, since mass gatherings are prohibited, due to the measures imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The Mediterranean island nation went into a second lockdown last month and began easing restrictions from February 1 but many limitations remain in place.
