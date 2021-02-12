Catalonia Urging EU to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine List to Include Sputnik V

"We, the government, are asking that all vaccines [including Sputnik V] be on the market as early as possible as we want to speed up vaccination," the representative said.
Spain has begun its COVID-19 mass immunization program using three vaccines – produced by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca – that have been given emergency use approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). So far, 2.4 million doses have been administered in the country, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.
Carolina Darias, the Spanish minister of health, said on February 3 that Madrid would not rule out using Sputnik V, should it gain EMA approval.
Sputnik V has so far been registered in 27 countries, including Russia, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, and Mexico. Most recently, health officials in Kazakhstan authorized the Russian-developed vaccine on Friday afternoon.
