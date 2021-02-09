Sciences Po Director Reportedly Resigns After Incest Case Involving a University Professor

According to BFM TV, Frederic Mion has resigned from the position of the director of the Institute of Political Studies (IEP) in Paris after one of the university's professor, Olivier Duhamel, was accused of incest.
Earlier, The Times reported that Mion faced calls from several student unions to resign amid the Duhamel incest scandal after he admitted in a January statement that he came to know about the allegations at the end of 2019 and appeared to believe they were baseless.
"On the evening of Sunday, January 3, Olivier Duhamel informed me that a book accusing him of sexualized violence would be published during the same week", Mion stated at the time. "It was only the following day that I learned, through the press reports, the full picture of the crime of which Olivier Duhamel is accused. These revelations were a shock for our institution as a whole, just as they were a shock to me personally. My astonishment was in no way feigned."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)