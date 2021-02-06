EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Calls Bloc's Relations With Russia 'Far From Satisfactory'

"Diplomatic channels need to remain open, not only to de-escalate crises or incidents, but to hold direct exchanges, deliver firm and frank messages, all the more so when relations are far from satisfactory", Borrell said as quoted by the EU External Action Service.
Borrell added that he would debrief EU colleagues on the outcome of his visit at the Foreign Affairs Council on 22 February.
"We will have a dedicated discussion on EU-Russia relations, ahead of the strategic debate on EU-Russia relations at the March European Council", Borrell said.
Borrell also strongly condemned the decision of the Russian authorities to expel three European diplomats and rejected the allegations that "they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats."
Borrell visited Moscow from 4-6 February. During the visit, Borrell had a wide-ranging discussion on the EU-Russia relations and the global geopolitical landscape with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also met with representatives of Russian civil society organizations.
