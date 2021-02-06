Russia's Vessel Fortuna Starts Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipes in Danish Waters, Company Says

"Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which started work on the resumption of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on 24 January, has successfully completed sea tests and, today, started laying pipes in the waters of Denmark", the company said.
In late January, the company announced the beginning of works on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters, just days after the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on the vessel and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.
The project is actively opposed by the US, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, as well as Ukraine and a number of European countries. In December 2019, the US imposed sanctions against the gas pipeline, as a result of which the Swiss-based Allseas Group was forced to stop laying pipe, eventually resuming construction last year.
