Several People Injured After Gas Explosion in Bavaria, Germany - Reports

A number of people have been injured in a gas explosion in Memmingen, Bavaria, the German newspaper Bild wrote citing a police spokesman.
Am Freitagmorgen, 05.02.2021, kurz nach 06.00 Uhr, kam es im Bayerischen Roten Kreuz (BRK) in Memmingen, in der Donaustraße zu einer Explosion/Verpuffung. Dabei wurden mehre Personen zum Teil schwer verletzt.— new-facts.eu (@newfactseu1) February 5, 2021
Imhttps://t.co/vZD9D03bLW pic.twitter.com/tb6mqqFCxw
Law enforcement says there could have been another explosion in the building that houses the local headquarters of the Red Cross.
All streets around the building are cordoned off by police, while housing services are conducting necessary gas measurements, New-facts reported, adding residents from nearby houses have all been evacuated. Fire brigades are also on the site.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)