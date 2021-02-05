Register
07:14 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Outrage as Illegal Immigrants Get to Jump the Queue in Sweden's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982898_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_37f9cd7b8e32542cb96a69d402042322.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102051081985263-outrage-as-illegal-immigrants-get-to-jump-the-queue-in-swedens-covid-19-vaccination-plan/

    The exact number of illegal immigrants in Sweden remains unclear. Estimates in recent years have varied between just over 10,000 up to 100,000.

    Sweden has presented a four-phase vaccination plan, dividing its over 10 million population into priority groups.

    "We want the vaccine to be used to create conditions for good health and good protection, on equal terms, in the entire population", Johan Carlson, Director General of the Swedish Public Health Agency, said in a press release.

    The plan, however, has raised eyebrows, as it apparently places illegal immigrants ahead of ordinary Swedish citizens.

    During Phase 4, the last, people aged 18 years and over without ailments are to be vaccinated. The previous group, Phase 3, includes people with chronic heart diseases, diabetes, Down syndrome, dementia, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. However, even the group of homeless and/or illegal immigrants (notably, the Swedish Public Health Agency prefers the term "undocumented") is given priority over ordinary citizens and people with residence permits.

    The exact number of illegal immigrants in Sweden remains unclear. Estimates in recent years have varied between just over 10,000 up to 100,000.

    Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson called this prioritising "remarkable" and "unreasonable".

    "This is a very remarkable priority. To prioritise someone is always to deprioritise someone else. It is an unreasonable arrangement that people who are in Sweden illegally are jumping the queue to the vaccine ahead of Swedish citizens and those with resident permits", Åkesson tweeted.
    ​"I'm flabbergasted really. At least 80,000 people live in Sweden illegally, but no one actually knows how many they really are, and they will now be able to receive the vaccine at taxpayers' expense in a country where they have no right to stay in the first place", journalist, blogger, and public affairs specialist Rebecca Weidmo Uvell wrote.

    At the same time, the Swedish Public Health Agency emphasised that socioeconomics should be taken into account when prioritising who should receive the vaccine first during all phases. This also triggered criticism from the national-conservative Sweden Democrats, currently polling as the largest opposition party.

    "In Sweden, we have had a recognised system where citizens with old age or underlying diseases have been prioritised, in addition, care staff have also been included. Now they are deviating from this and include country of birth and socioeconomics", Sweden Democrats group leader in the Stockholm region Gabriel Kroon said. In practice, he ventured, this will lead to immigrant-heavy areas, such as Rinkeby and Tensta, having higher priority. "Poverty occurs in all areas, therefore an alternative distribution should be based on an individual's socio-economic situation, rather than the socioeconomy for the entire geographical area in which the individual lives", Kroon said, emphasising that the vaccines are in short supply.

    Sweden, the hardest-hit nation in Scandinavia, with 581,000 COVID-19 cases and 12,000 fatalities, so far has managed to vaccinate just over 3 percent of the population, with barely 0.5 percent having received both shots.

    During Phase 1, nursing home residents and staff received their shots. In Phase 2, which begins in February, people with organ transplants, those aged 65 and over, people with dialysis needs, and healthcare staff will receive their jabs.

    Related:

    Sweden Stops Mink Breeding for the Rest of the Year Over COVID Scare
    'Embarrassing': Sweden's Public Health Chief Slammed for Maskless Ride During Rush Hour
    Shootings in Sweden Spike 10 Percent, Reach Record High
    Tags:
    vaccination, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse