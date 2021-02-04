Protests in Paris Against the Government's COVID Recovery Plan Amid Nationwide Strike

Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are holding a protest rally against the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The General Confederation of Labour (CGT), considered a leading trade union in the country, has called on workers all across France to join the nationwide strike and participate in mass demonstrations to protest against the government's COVID-19 measures.
As France is still struggling to revitalise its economy after being hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, protesters are demanding to ensure more spending for education and public services in the recovery plan. Another topic behind today's mass demonstration is making sure that people can be protected from further job cuts, as the unemployment rate has increased.
Participants are expected to march from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation, starting at 2 p.m. local time.
To date, France has registered 3,310,051 coronavirus cases and 77,209 COVID-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
