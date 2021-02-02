Doctor Who Killed Lover With Drug-Covered Penis Reportedly Says They Were Playing Sex Game

Niederbichler was also accused of applying cocaine to his manhood while engaging in various forms of sexual activity with three other women.

Andreas Niederbichler, a 45-year old German doctor who was sentenced to nine years in jail over the death of his lover, Yvonne, 38, has claimed that she died accidentally during a sex game.

According to the Daily Mail, during a trail in 2019, Niederbichler was found guilty of aggravated rape and bodily harm resulting in death – the court was told that he drugged his lover by covering his genitals with cocaine without her knowledge before sex.

But while the doctor "stayed silent" during that trial, he's now come forward to deny responsibility for Yvonne’s death.

The court reportedly heard that Niederbichler also applied cocaine to his penis during oral, vaginal, and anal sex with three other women – the judge revealed that he "put the drug in the women's drinks, lipstick, and toothpaste" as well. The doctor argues that all of the women were aware of the drug being used.

"Yes, there were drugs. But I didn't drug any of the women without their knowledge," the newspaper quotes him as telling Bild. "I was looking for a special kick and they took part."

He also described Yvonne as an "experienced" cocaine user, and says he regrets not speaking out during the trial.

Niederbichler even suggested that he was "not criminally guilty of causing Yvonne's death," the newspaper notes.

Yvonne's husband and son launched a civil case against Niederbichler, suing him for wrongful death and funeral expenses, though the latter reportedly refuses to pay up.