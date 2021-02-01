Police in France Launch Emergency Operation After Box With Human Head Thrown From Window of Home

Police and other security services launched an operation in downtown Toulon on Monday afternoon after an individual threw a box containing a human head out the window of a local apartment building.
🇫🇷 [BREAKING] Police operation in progress in #Toulon: a person was arrested by the #RAID after a report of a decapitated person made to the police. A head was reportedly found in a box. pic.twitter.com/IuPKooZYqt— Based - France (@based_france_) February 1, 2021
According to local media, part of the city center was cordoned off during the operation. Footage from the scene shows uniformed police, machinegun-armed SWAT and soldiers in the downtown area, looking up into the windows of a lowrise and entering local buildings to secure the area.
Police tweeted Sunday evening that the operation had been completed and that one person was arrested by the RAID, an elite tactical unit of the French National Police.
Opération terminée— Police Nationale 83 (@PoliceNat83) February 1, 2021
Individu interpellé par le #Raid https://t.co/w4e8207eun
