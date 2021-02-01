Register
11:11 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO:The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London

    EU Heavyweights Threaten to Sue British Pharma Giant If Preferential Treatment for UK Discovered

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth /File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105689/07/1056890761_0:114:2200:1352_1200x675_80_0_0_2932208db7d91200744ca8080e688a5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102011081945411-eu-heavyweights-threaten-to-sue-british-pharma-giant-if-preferential-treatment-for-uk-discovered/

    The European Union’s chaotic rollout of a bloc-wide inoculation campaign has sparked a major diplomatic spat with its neighbour across the Channel, with Brussels’ (now scrapped) plans to introduce export controls for vaccines and the (also binned) idea of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland causing outrage in London.

    France, Germany, and Belgium are threatening to take legal action against British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over its failure to deliver vaccines on time amid production problems at a plant in Belgium and suspicions that the company was hoarding supplies for Britain, The Telegraph and The Guardian report, citing European officials.

    On Sunday night, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen announced that the UK pharmaceutical giant had agreed to supply Europe with an additional nine million doses of the vaccine by March, with deliveries expected to begin ahead of schedule. The agreement will see the bloc receive roughly 40 million of the originally expected 100 million doses by the end of next month. The European Commission originally ordered a total of 400 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

    Meanwhile, France’s European Affairs minister Clement Beaune has warned of “penalties or sanctions” if it’s found out that the British company has given priority to UK orders. “Our contracts need to be respected. Respecting contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments,” he said.

    “I don’t want suspicion, [or] conspiracy, but we need clarity and transparency,” the minister added, saying that along with slapping AstraZeneca with a lawsuit, Europe could simply refuse to make a final payment to the company for the vaccines, in accordance with the terms of the contract.

    Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier echoed the warning, saying that “if it turns out that companies have not respected their obligations, we will have to decide the legal consequences.”

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo indicated that inspections of an AstraZeneca factory at Seneffe by both Belgian and EU officials had so far found no evidence of foul play, but similarly warned that “if it becomes evident that the contract is not being respected, we have the means to hit back.”

    “I hope that this won’t be necessary, and I don’t think that it’s necessary,” the prime minister said.

    The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    Man Charged After Suspicious Package Sent to AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Factory in Wales
    In her remarks Sunday, Von Der Leyen insisted that Europe was not in a “race” with anyone to inoculate its population against Covid, adding that she had had “a very good conversation with” Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on the distribution of vaccine doses in both territories.

    Useless Vaccine?

    The threat comes following French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks last week in which he suggested that that AstraZeneca’s preparation appeared to be only “quasi-ineffective” on adults above the age of 65, and complained that its jab “doesn’t work the way we were expecting it to.”

    German officials expressed similar concerns, with the country’s health ministry raising questions about the vaccine’s efficacy in older adults and suggesting outright banning the vaccine from being given to people over the age of 65.

    Along with AstraZeneca, Pfizer has also reported on production problems in Europe, with its Puurs, Belgium production plant facing issues leading to delayed delivery. The American multinational pharmaceuticals giant is promising to ship up to 600 million doses of its vaccine, developed in cooperation with German biotechnology company BioNTech, in 2021. Brussels has negotiated 300 million doses from French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, 400 million from Johnson & Johnson, 405 million from CureVac, and 160 million doses from Moderna.

    The bloc has also held talks with Novavax for up to 200 million doses, and Valneva for 60 million doses, for a total of over 2.5 billion doses, which would be enough to vaccinate every man, woman and child in the bloc five times over.

    Bill Gates, chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 9 February 2019.
    © AP Photo / Samuel Habtab
    Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of US Farmland, New Report Shows
    The EU’s now scrapped plans to create a hard border in Ireland between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland caused a diplomatic uproar in London late last week, with UK authorities accusing the EU of nullifying its obligations under the hard-fought post-Brexit trade deal agreed late last year.

    On Sunday, UK International Trade secretary Liz Truss promised that London would work with other countries on vaccine distribution after vaxing its “most vulnerable” population first. “We’ve got enough vaccines to more than vaccinate the whole population and also help the rest of the world,” she insisted.

    About 12 percent of the population of Britain has already received their first coronavirus vax jab, compared with just over 2 percent in the EU.

    Related:

    Live Updates: EU Greenlights Approval of AstraZeneca Vaccine
    European Medicines Agency Holds Press Conference on Approval of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
    Vietnam Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19
    Man Charged After Suspicious Package Sent to AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Factory in Wales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse