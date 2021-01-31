Rival Protests Held in Paris Ahead of Senate's Approval of Bioethics Bill

Watch a live broadcast from Paris where rival protesters have gathered ahead of the bioethics bill's approval by the French government.
Among those taking part in the rally, there are pro-bioethics bills supporters, who have been marching from the Place de la République to the Health Ministry's building. A counter-protest - 'La Manif Pour Tous' ('Demonstration for All') - organised by opponents to the bill is also taking place in downtown Paris.
The bill, which is coming back to the Senate next week, authorises assisted reproduction without a father, as well as the extension of the time limit for access to abortion from 12 to 14 weeks, and the removal of the specific doctors' conscience clause.
