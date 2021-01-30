Get the Party Stopped: Police Shut Down Mass Orgy at Warehouse in Paris

While orgies aren’t considered illegal in France, as long as all participants are consenting adults, the Friday gathering ran afoul of the current anti-coronavirus restrictions in the country.

A massive “libertine party” that attracted some 100 participants, was dispersed by cops in the Parisian suburb of Collegien on Friday night, amid the curfew imposed in France in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Daily Mail, the authorities raided the warehouse where the orgy was being held after receiving reports of men and women gathering there.

"The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing," an investigating source said as quoted by the newspaper. "Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police."

While three of the participants, who are believed to be organisers of the gathering, were arrested, other "party-goers" were merely fined for not complying with anti-coronavirus regulations.

Local magistrates also reportedly granted permission to confiscate alcohol, along with sound and lighting equipment, and a recommendation had been issued to provide the revellers with "basic sex education".

Though "orgies between consenting adults" are not outlawed in France, the newspaper points out that odds of contracting COVID-19 during sex are high since "kissing someone infected with it is a massive risk", not to mention that "warehouse orgies generally involved people swapping partners, or turning up alone to find new ones, so the dangers are multiplied".

Earlier this month, a swinger party held in violation of a lockdown imposed amid the ongoing pandemic at a farm in the vicinity of Buenos Aires, Argentina was also dispersed by cops who were initially mistaken for strippers by the participants of the gathering.