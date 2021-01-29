European Medicines Agency Holds Press Conference on Approval of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Sputnik goes live from Brussels, Belgium, where the European Medicines Agency is holding a press conference on the authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, the European Commission published a redacted version of its advance purchase agreement with the pharmaceutical company for the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus. According to the deal, the British-Swedish company agreed to an initial order of 300 million doses of its vaccine, as well as an order for an additional 100 million doses.
Over the last few weeks, the EU and the UK have been deadlocked over coronavirus vaccine supplies as Brussels has demanded that AstraZeneca hand over some 75 million doses of the vaccine manufactured at its British plant.
