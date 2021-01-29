Robert Koch Institute Chief Warns About More Outbreaks of New COVID Strains Being Reported

The head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute has stated that reports about growing numbers of cases and outbreaks of new coronavirus variants continue to emerge across the world. The latest situation report by the RKI said that all three new variants of COVID-19 originally found in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, have been detected in Germany.
The UK variant of the disease is currently attracting most of the attention amid preliminary presumptions that it may be more virulent and thus spread faster. There has so far been no clear evidence to suggest that it is more deadly than other variants. Scientists are currently evaluating whether the existing coronavirus vaccines are effective against the UK variant. Several pharmaceutical companies have already alleged that their shots will be as effective against the new variant as it is against the original strain.
