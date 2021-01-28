AstraZeneca to Publish Vaccine Delivery Contract on Friday Amid EU Supply Delays, Reports Say

The publication is said to be due on Friday, the day that the EU drug regulator is expected to authorise the use of the AstraZeneca anti-coronavirus vaccine for people aged between 18 and 64, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
AstraZeneca lawyers are reportedly working on a proposal about "which sensitive parts should be blacked out. These proposals will then be agreed with the European Commission," the paper said.
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot struck a reconciliatory tone during a video conference with the EU on Wednesday evening after the two butted heads over vaccine delays. The paper said the EU received only 31 million doses out of the promised 80 million in the first quarter of 2021.
EU officials have slammed AstraZeneca after the pharma giant said that it would cut Q1 2021 deliveries to the bloc by up to 60 percent. AstraZeneca has blamed the planned reduction on a production issue, although the EU has urged the firm to meet its contractual obligations.
The European Union this past summer signed a deal with AstraZeneca for 300 million doses of its candidate vaccine, with an option for 100 million more doses. AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford.
All comments
Show new comments (0)