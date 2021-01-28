Animal Welfare Charities Say Germany’s Ban on Culling Live Male Chicks Does Not Go Far Enough

The German government last week approved a new law which would ban the culling of live male chicks in the egg industry. But Foodwatch and Compassion In World Farming say poultry farming in Europe needs far wider reforms.

Germany’s Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said last week a ban to scrap culling male chicks in the poultry industry from 2022 was "a significant step forward for animal welfare."

France has also committed to outlawing the culling of male checks from the end of this year and Switzerland banned shredding last year, but still allows them to be gassed. The British government is still considering its position.

​Catherine Jadav, from the British pressure group Compassion In World Farming (CIWF), said while the Germans thought the change was a “good solution” it did not even scratch the surface of what needs to change in European poultry farming.

The poultry industry is divided into farms which produce eggs and farms which produce meat and male chicks are of no use to egg farmers and, as soon as they have been sexed, they are shredded or gassed while still alive.

Ms Jadav said: "Up until the 1950s or 60s egg farmers would keep male chicks and feed them up and eventually slaughter them for meat. But then, as we began to eat more meat and the industry intensified they began breeding chickens intensively."

So poultry farmers began selectively breeding broiler chickens - which are both male and female - which would gain large amounts of breast muscle and could be slaughtered for meat after just five weeks.

"But that created welfare issues. They were growing so quickly that they suffered heart failure and their legs and bones could not keep up. Now you have these top-heavy broiler chickens which just collapse in their own excrement," Ms Yadav told Sputnik.

She said: “The male chicks from the egg industry are just uneconomic. They don’t grow fast enough or provide enough meat. So they are killed as soon as they are sexed.”

​Tens of millions of male chicks are culled in Germany every year, mostly shredded while still alive in a machine called a macerator.

Animal welfare activists have long campaigned to end the practice but farmers have complained about there not being an affordable alternative.

But now a German firm have come up with a method of determining the sex of the chicks before they hatch. So the plan is to replace live shredding by destroying the males before they hatch.

© Photo : CIWF Male chicks go into a macerator and are shredded while still alive

Ms Kloeckner said: "We have invested millions of euros in alternatives, bringing animal welfare and economic efficiency together on German soil."

The German firm has developed a technique which involves using a laser to make a hole and extract liquid from the egg and then testing it for the female hormone.

​Ms Kloeckner said she wanted Germany to "set the pace and be a role model for other countries."

But the European pressure group Foodwatch says the move does not go far enough.

Martin Ruecker, executive director of Foodwatch, said: "If only the cruel practice of killing chicks in Germany is ended, this will change absolutely nothing about the unbearable suffering of laying hens."

Ms Jadav said few consumers were aware of the suffering endured by animals in the poultry industry.

She said not only did broiler chickens suffer terribly but intensively farmed hens also have chronically weak bodies and osteoporosis because all their calcium goes into laying eggs.

CIWF has urged farmers to use dual-purpose breeds, which lay fewer eggs and produce less meat but have less welfare issues.

Companies like Kipster, a Dutch firm, use dual-purpose chickens to produce eggs without affecting animal welfare.

Instead of culling male chicks Kipster keep them alive and grow them for 17 weeks before slaughtering them for weeks.

Kipster also claims to produce carbon-neutral eggs and explains that it does this by using various methods, including solar-powered henhouses and feeding the birds with leftovers from bakeries.