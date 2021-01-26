Video: Explosion Rocks Amsterdam Suburb During Anti-Lockdown Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion rocked the Amsterdam suburb of Osdorp on Tuesday night where protests against new coronavirus curfew restrictions were underway.
Video shared on social media on Tuesday shows a white truck emit plumes of smoke before erupting in a loud explosion.
Earlier on Monday, several Dutch cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Haarlem and Den Bosch, saw rioting, with some demonstrators throwing explosives under cars and setting objects on fire.
Gaat lekker in Osdorp pic.twitter.com/qm4EfdGWN9— Acez2002 (@Acez20021) January 26, 2021
Osdorp 020 pic.twitter.com/h0F5QQ8Ww5— MikeFoxtrot (@MikeFoxtrot15) January 26, 2021
The Netherlands has been in almost full lockdown since mid-December 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, over 970,000 cases have been registered in the country as of 26 January, as the death toll nears 14,000.
All comments
Show new comments (0)