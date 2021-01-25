Prominent Speakers Feature on First Day of Virtual Davos Meeting

Sputnik goes live from Davos, Switzerland where international leaders will be tuning in to discuss various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first day of the forum on Monday.
Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S Fauci and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are among the speakers.
Monday will focus on the most effective response and recovery efforts amid the pandemic.
Later in the day, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will deliver a virtual address.
The online meeting dubbed the Davos Agenda 2021 runs from 25-29 January under the theme "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust."
