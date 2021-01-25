Register
07:33 GMT25 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Muslims in Denmark celebrated Eid al-Fitr in Valby, Copenhagen, Thursday, 8 August 2013

    Denmark Sets Aim at 'Zero Asylum Seekers', Promises Crackdown on Political Islam

    © AP Photo / Joachim Adrian, POLFOTO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106468/04/1064680474_0:167:3215:1976_1200x675_80_0_0_8c82fecb7847538e193a13c64bb80449.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101251081870986-denmark-sets-aim-at-zero-asylum-seekers-promises-crackdown-on-political-islam/

    At over 800,000, immigrants and their descendants account for some 14 percent of the Danish population of 5.8 million, with Turks, Syrians and Iraqis ranking among the most numerous immigrant communities.

    The Danish Social Democrat government has now set new goal posts for its immigration policy. Ideally, Denmark's new “zero vision” implies a full stop to asylum immigration.

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her ambition is for Denmark not to offer asylum to any refugees at all.

    “That is our goal. We cannot make a promise of zero asylum seekers, but we can have it as a vision. We want a new asylum system, and we will do what we can to implement it,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, as quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

    The prime minister also criticised her predecessors for not making sufficiently strict demands on immigrants, such as maintenance requirements and the duty to adapt to Danish values.

    Now the number of immigrants must go down, otherwise Denmark may “lose its social cohesion”, Frederiksen said, arguing that it is already “under threat”.

    In 2019, upon winning the general election, Frederiksen’s government said it would resume accepting refugees under the UN's quota system after a three-year hiatus under the previous administration. However, the Social Democrats have generally pursued a tight immigration policy.

    Last year, only 1,547 asylum seekers were registered in Denmark, the lowest number since 1998. For the sake of comparison, this is less than one-tenth of the 21,316 asylum seekers registered in Denmark at the height of the migrant crisis of 2015. A combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and Denmark’s rigorous rules and policies are considered to be factors in the low figure for 2020, the Immigration Ministry said earlier this week.

    To crown Denmark's new vision, Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye singled out immigration from Muslim countries in particular as a major problem, announcing new measures to stop political Islam. Among other things, the government will settle with the country's Muslim independent schools.

    In an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten, he said that a “large part of Islam today is represented by extremists”.

    “Denmark should not adapt to Islam. Islam must adapt to Denmark,” Tesfaye said. According to Tesfaye, Danish society tends to underestimate the role of Islam because the Danes themselves are rather secular.

    Without immigration from Muslim countries, he wouldn't have had the job as integration minister because Denmark wouldn't have any integration problems, Tesfaye argued. He also said that integration works poorly due to people who systematically oppose it by promoting completely different values.

    At over 800,000, immigrants and their descendants account for some 14 percent of the Danish population of 5.8 million. The most represented countries of origin within the Danish immigrant population are Turkey, Poland, Syria, Germany, Romania and Iraq.

    At about 315,000, Muslims constitute some 5.4 percent of the Danish population, their numbers and percentage increasing steadily over the past decades. In 1980, only 30,000 Muslims lived in Denmark.

    Related:

    Charlie Hebdo Denies Danish Party Permission to Publish Muhammad Cartoons Over 'Wrong' Values
    Danish Government Wants to Tap Mobile Phones of Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Danish PM Ridiculed Over Tearful Apology for Mink Drama
    Tags:
    Islam, immigration, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse