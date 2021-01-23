Protesters March in Central Paris Against Job Cuts - Photo, Video

Several French trade unions, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), called for holding the protest.
The demonstrators, among them supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, first gathered near the National Assembly building and then marched toward the headquarters of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF).
🔴Manifestation près de l’#AssembléeNationale à #Paris, pour protester contre les vagues de #licenciements et pour défendre l’emploi, alors que de nombreux plans sociaux sont en cours depuis la crise du #COVID19. Le cortège se dirige vers le siège du #MEDEF. #23janvier pic.twitter.com/4piTkWxMaV— Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) January 23, 2021
Jean-Luc Melenchon, who leads the far-left France Unbowed party, addressed the crowd.
A large number of police officers were mobilised to ensure security during the demonstration, which so far has been taking place without any incidents.
ReservoirLive | #Paris #protest— Reservoir Live • Podcast & Event E-Live (@ReservoirLive) January 23, 2021
LIVE🔴 https://t.co/IAKh72gT7T
Slogan📜« 66 millions de procureurs anti- licenciements »
French #yellowvests #libertieswalk
🇫🇷France #marchedeslibertés #job #press #reporters #photographers #streetmedics
Samedi #23janvier2021 #weekend pic.twitter.com/IGnUqlnWAg
All comments
Show new comments (0)