Situation in Amsterdam as First Curfew Since WWII Imposed to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Watch a live broadcast from Amsterdam as a national curfew comes into force in the Netherlands on 23 January in a bid to halt the growing number of coronavirus cases.
The curfew will be in force between 21:00 and 4:30 local time, the Dutch parliament earlier announced, adding that residents must stay at home during this period. Exceptions apply to carers, dog walkers, and people going to work.
It is the first national curfew imposed in the Netherlands since World War II and will last until at least 10 February.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
