Register
10:46 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on April 28, 2020, ahead of a minute's silence to honour UK key workers, including Britain's NHS (National Health Service) staff, health and social care workers, who have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

    UK Environment Minister Defends 'Draconian' Lockdown Restrictions

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081789210_0:237:3134:1999_1200x675_80_0_0_421e7129fcd6d03e493346dbd5a2fa2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101221081847729-uk-environment-minister-defends-draconian-lockdown-restrictions/

    LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Environment Minister George Eustice admitted on Friday that some of the measures taken by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are “draconian”, but said they are necessary even if they violate people’s civil liberties and the government will not apologise for it.

    "Generally, with this whole pandemic we´ve had to take some quite extraordinary steps, very draconian steps that are a big infringement of people´s liberties, asking them to stay at home, telling them they can´t meet, they can´t go out," Eustice told Sky News broadcaster.

    The environment secretary added that "none of us want these restrictions to stay in place a moment longer", but stressed that the UK is in a very serious position at the moment, with record-breaking infection and mortality figures almost every day.

    "There is pressure on our NHS and we need everybody to play their part to abide by the restrictions that we´ve got in place to limit the spread of this virus and yes, that does mean that we have to intervene some times in quite a draconian way and issue penalties, and we make no apologies for doing that because you can see the impacts of this virus spreading," Eustice said.

    Asked about speculations that the government is planning to ban all arrivals from abroad to prevent new virus variants from entering the UK, the minister said that for now borders will remain open but that situation was under review.

    People walk on the Westminster Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, January 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Considering Full Closure of Borders, Environment Secretary Says

    He did not confirm either a The Guardian newspaper’s report saying that the government is considering paying £500 ($752) to people who test positive for the COVID-19 because official polling had found that only 17 percent of those with symptoms are coming forward to get a test, out of fears that a positive result could stop people from working.

    “I'm not going to comment on this particular paper but we've always kept it under review - we do need people if they've been asked to self-isolate because they've been asked to through test and trace, we need them to self-isolate,” Eustice said.

    On Thursday, Home Office minister Priti Patel Patel announced that from next week people caught attending house parties of 15 people or more will be fined 800 pounds ($1,096) and that the amount will be doubled for each repeat offense.

    The UK has reported 3,543,646 COVID-19 positive cases and 94,580 deaths since the pandemic began.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, lockdown, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse