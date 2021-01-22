Register
10:46 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Euro

    European Commission Touts Strategy for Digital Euro Rollout, Mulling Safeguards Against Crypto Risks

    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101221081847109-european-commission-touts-strategy-for-digital-euro-rollout-mulling-safeguards-against-crypto-risks/

    The European Union laid out its strategy for boosting the international role of the euro while lessening the dominance of the US dollar in a blueprint presented on 19 January, as the bloc hopes to insulate itself from financial risks, including American sanctions.

    The European Commission has voiced support for a strategy to roll out a digital euro within the next five years.

    “I think we need a digital euro,” Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was cited by Politico as saying on 20 January.

    The Latvian politician, who has served as Executive Vice President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People since 2019 and European Commissioner for Trade since 2020, expressed confidence that eurozone central bankers were increasingly leaning towards the need for a virtual currency as a complement to ordinary banknotes and coinage.

    Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission (EC) vice president for the Euro and Social Dialogue
    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission (EC) vice president for the Euro and Social Dialogue

    Dombrovskis, who is an observer at European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council meetings, continued:

    “I can really say that this debate is ongoing and progress is being made in this direction.”

    Race Towards a Digital Euro

    The developments come as earlier in the week, the European Commission unveiled that it was working with the European Central Bank to design a new digital means of payment, with experimental work ongoing at its financial-technology lab.

    ​The European Central Bank said in October 2020 it will decide whether to pursue or abandon plans to issue a digital euro toward mid-2021.

    Clouds are seen over the buildings of the banking district and the European Central Bank, right, after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 18, 2020
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Clouds are seen over the buildings of the banking district and the European Central Bank, right, after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 18, 2020

    Unlike bitcoin, whose value is based on demand, the digital euro would be equivalent to an electronic banknote backed by the ECB, with people able to pay and exchange digital euros like they would normal currency.

    The initiative has also drummed up political support, with EU finance ministers repeatedly urging the expediency of a digital euro to counter the Diem project, backed by Facebook and 26 other companies.

    Diem (formerly Libra) is a permissioned blockchain-based payment system proposed by the US social media company Facebook, Inc. that presupposes a private currency implemented as a cryptocurrency.

    Another driving force for the mulled rollout has been cited eagerness not to be outstripped by China and other central banks which are considering virtual versions of their money.

    Digital Hazards

    The digital euro might pose a threat to EU banks unless it comes hand in hand with appropriate design features and safeguards, says the Commission, as it has been collaborating with the ECB to pinpoint the potential hazards. Legislation is also being reportedly looked at that might be needed to counter these dangers.

    Accordingly, people might opt to hold savings in digital euros rather than cash in accounts, which can come with fees and offer little return at current rates.

    However, banks might stand to misplace a vital source of funding by losing deposits, resulting in increased lending rates and decelerating economic activity.

    “The ECB and European Commission will jointly review a broad range of policy, legal and technical questions. That’s why we are announcing that we will create this working group,” said Dombrovskis.

    The official stopped short of offering a definitive timeline for rolling out the digital euro, while referencing the words of ECB President Christine Lagarde, who said earlier that she “has announced that she sees at least a five-year timeline as a feasible timeline”.

    Shaking Off Dollar Dominance

    The announcement of the Commission and the European Central Bank’s plan to design the new means of payment followed the Commission’s unveiled strategy to erode the US dollar’s global influence by boosting the euro via trade, foreign policy and financial markets.

    The revealed plan stated "a digital euro could support the digitalisation of the EU’s economy and its strategic autonomy".

    Calls to boost the European currency gained steam due to fallout from Washington's reimposed sanctions on Iran (after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally scrapped the landmark JCPOA deal with Iran in May 2018) that also aimed to punish European financial institutions, companies, and individuals who continued to pursue business with the Islamic Republic.

    ​Another motivating circumstance has been Brexit, as the UK’s exit from the European bloc generated a new reality, with the need for Brussels to update its financial infrastructure accordingly.

    The issue of how to safely move money across borders has become paramount of late also due to banks curtailing correspondent services over the years.

    “There we can see how digital euros can be used in international payments. Those will be some design questions which we would need to answer,” Dombrovskis said.

    Related:

    US Dollar Shows Record 2-Year Low vs Euro on Asian Markets
    EU Plans to Lessen Reliance on Dollar, Boost Euro to Blunt Financial Risks, Exposure to US Sanctions
    Digital Euro in Demand But Timeline Probably In A Few Years, Lagarde Says
    EU Striving to Buttress Euro to Erode US Dollar's Dominance, Report Says
    Tags:
    Christine Lagarde, Valdis Dombrovskis, The European Central Bank (ECB), European Central Bank, European Commission
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse