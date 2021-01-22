Moscow Warns of Response to Albania's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomat

"We regret this a lot, as this is obviously a provocation aimed against the Russian-Albanian relations. Of course, this unfriendly step will not be left without a response," Grushko said.
On Thursday, Albania declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata, urging him to leave the country within 72 hours.
The country's foreign ministry said it had contacted Russian Ambassador to Tirana Mikhail Afanasyev expressing concern about the continuing violations of measures to combat COVID-19 by the diplomat of the Russian embassy.
At the same time, Tirana expressed hope that this decision would be perceived by Moscow as a compulsory measure to protect the health, and also assured the Russian side of friendly feelings and readiness for constant improvement of relations between the countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)